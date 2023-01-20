Alan Komissaroff, Fox News Senior VP, Dies After Heart Attack at 47

Alan Komissaroff, who had been with Fox News since its launch, died Friday at age 47, the company said.

Komissaroff, who rose to become senior VP of news and politics for Fox News Media, suffered a heart attack at his home almost two weeks ago.

“Alan was a leader and mentor throughout Fox News Media who was integral to our daily news operations and played an indispensable role in every election cycle. The recent midterm election coverage was easily one of the finest nights of special coverage he produced throughout his career,” said Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and Fox News Media President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace in a note to staff.

“And he was the ultimate producer: breaking news, politics, special events — there was no steadier or more trusted colleague to be with in the control room during the most consequential events of our time and his incisiveness and passion for news made our work better,” they said.

Fox News anchor Brett Baier aired a tribute to Komissaroff on Special Report Friday night (January 20).

“As we head to break, we remember one of our own. We are heartbroken that our colleague Alan Komissaroff has died from a heart attack," said Baier. "He has been a crucial leader in our coverage for every major news event and every election night. He was a happy warrior [who] thought outside the box and made us better every day. Our FOX family is hurting tonight..."

Komissaroff went straight from college to Fox News Channel when it launched in 1996. He went on to become a writer, producer and showrunner before becoming an executive.

He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart Rachael and two children, Ben and Olivia.

Services will be held this January 22 at Mount Sinai Memorial Chapels.

A GoFundMe for his family has been set up. ■