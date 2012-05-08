Alan Frank Retiring From Post-Newsweek, Emily Barr to Take Over

Alan Frank will retire from his president/CEO position at Post-Newsweek at the end of 2012. He'll be succeeded by Emily Barr, WLS Chicago president and general manager. Barr starts with Post-Newsweek in July.

"Alan Frank has been a key contributor to the company for more than 30 years and a brilliant head of Post-Newsweek Stations," said Donald E. Graham, chairman and CEO of Washington Post Co. "He's put together an exceptional team, led by six outstanding station managers. Since 2000, when Alan was named president and CEO of Post-Newsweek Stations, he has led our television broadcasting division through an era of excellence. Everyone at the Post Company will miss him."

Barr has run Chicago giant WLS, which is owned by ABC, since 1997. She also created Live Well Network, a 24/7 national digital network. From 1994 to 1997, Barr was president and general manager of WTVD Raleigh. Previously, she had been assistant general manager and director of broadcast operations and programming at WMAR Baltimore.

"We are so fortunate to have Emily Barr join us," said Graham. "She's been an outstanding manager in one of the greatest companies in the industry and a force for innovation everywhere she's been."

Frank, who turns 68 next month, will be "working toward a seamless transition" with Barr over last half of 2012, he said. He will stay in Detroit after his last day on the job. "We have many friends and do love living there," Frank said.

Frank joined Post-Newsweek Stations in 1979 as program manager for WDIV Detroit. In 1986, he became VP of programming and production for Post-Newsweek. In 1988, he was named VP and general manager of WDIV.

Frank has served as chairman and/or on the executive committee of many national trade organizations, including the NAB, TVB; the NBC and ABC affiliate associations' boards of directors; Maximum Service Television (MSTV); the Open Mobile Video Coalition (OMVC); and the Broadcasters Foundation.

"Alan Frank is one of broadcasting's great ambassadors. He's been a champion of free and local television for three decades, and his service to the NAB Board and other industry groups has been exemplary," said NAB President Gordon Smith.

Frank is also set to be inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame this October. He was named B&C's Broadcaster of the Year in 2005.