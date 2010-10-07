Alan Frank Getting 2011 Golden Mike

Post-Newsweek President/CEO Alan Frank will receive the 2011 Broadcasters Foundation of America "Golden Mike Award" in New York February 28. The Foundation has provided millions of dollars in aid to colleagues who lost their livelihood through a catastrophic event, debilitating disease, or unforeseen family tragedy, and the Golden Mike is given to those who give back to the industry.

"Throughout his career, Alan has been an example of giving back to the industry and the community," said Broadcasters Foundation Chair Philip J. Lombardo. "His tireless efforts on behalf of numerous charities and broadcasting organizations have helped countless individuals and advanced our industry forward."

Before his appointment to the helm of Post-Newsweek, Frank was vice president and general manager at WDIV Detroit; he initially joined the station in 1979 as program manager. Frank also held management positions at WJZ Baltimore, WBZ Boston and KPIX San Francisco, among others.

Frank was named 2005 Broadcaster of the Year by Broadcasting & Cable. He has served on the boards of many trade organizations, including the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and the TVB.

"The Broadcasters Foundation has helped hundreds of colleagues who have fallen on hard times," said Frank. "While most of us may never need help, I am grateful that the Broadcasters Foundation is there for those who do. This award and event serve as a reminder to all broadcasters to contribute to this truly unique charity."

Previous recipients include New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg (2010), Greater Media President/CEO Peter Smyth (2009), Disney Media Co-Chair and Disney/ABC Television President Anne Sweeney (2008), and E.W. Scripps President/CEO Ken Lowe (2007.