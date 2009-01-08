Al Sharpton Filling Liberal Seat on 'Hannity' Premiere

The new Alan Colmes-less Hannity premieres Monday with frequent Fox News guest Al Sharpton filling the liberal seat on Sean Hannity's newly christened "Great American Panel."



Rep. Michelle Bachman (R-Minn.) will fill the seat on the right. (And she should have plenty to talk about given the Senate dispute in her state between Al Franken and Norm Coleman.)



The X-factor on the panel: Meatloaf.



Monday's show will include a sit-down with George W. Bush. Hannity will conduct the interview Friday at the White House.



Hannity will employ a rotating panel in lieu of a permanent ideological counterpoint. The show will also bow a few new elements including the Hate Hannity Hotline featuring highlights from Hannity haters.