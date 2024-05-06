Al Roker, Wendy McMahon, Stephen A. Smith Set For Giants of Broadcasting Honors

The 2024 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts luncheon and awards ceremony happens in New York November 12, and the honorees are Al Roker, weather and feature anchor, Today, and co-host, hour three of Today; actress Christine Baranski; Mike McVay, president, McVay Media Consulting; Patsy Smullin, president and owner, California Oregon Broadcasting; Stephen A. Smith, ESPN star and host of The Stephen A. Smith Show; Steve Jones, Skyview Networks president and CEO; and Wendy McMahon, president and CEO, CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures.

The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation hosts the event, which happens at Gotham Hall.

Bill Whitaker, 60 Minutes correspondent, is the emcee.

“This event celebrates the innovators and trailblazers in the media industry,” said LABF Co-Chairs Heidi Raphael and Jack Goodman. “We are absolutely thrilled to pay tribute to and honor these outstanding individuals for their many contributions in broadcasting and American culture.”

The first Giants of Broadcasting event was in 2003. Proceeds from the luncheon support the preservation and expansion of the Library of American Broadcasting collection, which is curated at the University of Maryland.

The 2023 honorees were Caroline Beasley, CEO of Beasley Media Group; Wolf Blitzer, The Situation Room anchor, CNN; Juju Chang, Nightline co-anchor, ABC News; actor and singer Tony Danza; David Kennedy, CEO of Susquehanna Media Company; Eric Shanks, CEO and executive producer, Fox Sports; Valari Dobson Staab, chairman, NBCUniversal Local; and Nina Totenberg, legal affairs correspondent, NPR.