Al Roker Entertainment Options Marisa Renee Lee Bestseller

Today weather forecaster Al Roker’s production company, Al Roker Entertainment, said it has optioned the rights to Marisa Renee Lee’s best-selling book Grief is Love: Living with Loss.

The memoir addresses the process of healing after tragedies including the death of the author’s mother to cancer, with a unique perspective on the impact of grief on Black women.

Al Roker (Image credit: Al Roker Entertainment)

“Marisa Renee Lee's Grief is Love is a profound exploration of the human spirit, love, and resilience during our most difficult times,“ said Roker, executive producer Al Roker Entertainment. ”Everyone, including myself, is touched by grief, so we are honored to bring this deeply moving story to the screen and shed light on these diverse and raw experiences.”

Lee is a former staffer in the Obama White House and an advocate for coping with grief.

"The prospect of Grief is Love coming to life on screen is both humbling and exhilarating. I wrote it with the hope that it would offer solace and understanding to those navigating the complexities of grief,” said author Lee. “The decision to adapt it into a film opens up the possibility of reaching a wider audience, spreading the message of love, hope, and resilience in the face of profound loss.”

Other recent Al Roker Entertainment projects include the award-winning Gaining Ground: The Fight for Black Land and the upcoming PBS Kids animated series Weather Hunters.