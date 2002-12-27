Al Jazeera in the U.S.?
Arabic-language news network Al Jazeera -- which has provided the world with
statements from Osama bin Laden and al Qaeda -- plans an English-language Web site
and wants to distribute English-language news programming over satellite and
cable early next year, according to the Christian Science Monitor.
The network's executives "say they want to provide English speakers in the
U.S. and elsewhere with more accurate and informed reporting about the world's
most turbulent region," the paper reported.
