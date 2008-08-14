Al Jazeera Nabs First News Emmy Nod

Al Jazeera, the Qatar-based news network, received its first International Emmy Award nominations, which were announced Wednesday by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Al Jazeera English, the Arabic network's English-language offshoot, was nominated in both the News and Current Affairs categories for its coverage of the Myanmar uprising and the standoff at Pakistan's Red Mosque.

Brazilian network TV Globo was also nominated in both categories for its second consecutive year.

"Independent jurors from many nations have selected programs from organizations as diverse as Al Jazeera, TV Globo and ITV to compete for the International Emmy -- further proof that a new standard of excellence in television journalism is rapidly developing around the world," said Bruce L. Paisner, president and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Al Jazeera English has struggled to find carriage in the United States, where it is available only in three markets: Burlington, Vt.; Toledo, Ohio; and Washington, D.C.

The 2008 International Emmy Awards will be announced, along with the American news and documentary nominees, Sept. 22 at the Frederick P. Rose Hall of Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

The complete list of International Emmy Award news nominees is below:

NEWS:

Al Jazeera English Kuala Lumpur News Hour -- Popular Uprising in Myanmar and Military Crackdown

Al Jazeera English

Qatar

ITV News -- Zimbabwe -- The Tyranny and the Tragedy

ITV News produced by ITN for ITV1

United Kingdom

Jornal Nacional --

TAM Accident

TV Globo

Brazil

Pro TV News -- Any Idea of What Your Kid Is Doing Right Now?

Pro TV

Romania

CURRENT AFFAIRS:

The Fifth Estate -- Cruel Camera

Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

Canada

Hot Line -- Césio 137

TV Globo

Brazil

Peter R. de Vries -- Natalee Holloway

SBS Broadcasting/Endemol Nederland

The Netherlands

Witness -- Red Mosque

Al Jazeera English/Midwinter Productions

Qatar