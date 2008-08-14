Al Jazeera Nabs First News Emmy Nod
By B&C Staff
Al Jazeera, the Qatar-based news network, received its first International Emmy Award nominations, which were announced Wednesday by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
Al Jazeera English, the Arabic network's English-language offshoot, was nominated in both the News and Current Affairs categories for its coverage of the Myanmar uprising and the standoff at Pakistan's Red Mosque.
Brazilian network TV Globo was also nominated in both categories for its second consecutive year.
"Independent jurors from many nations have selected programs from organizations as diverse as Al Jazeera, TV Globo and ITV to compete for the International Emmy -- further proof that a new standard of excellence in television journalism is rapidly developing around the world," said Bruce L. Paisner, president and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
Al Jazeera English has struggled to find carriage in the United States, where it is available only in three markets: Burlington, Vt.; Toledo, Ohio; and Washington, D.C.
The 2008 International Emmy Awards will be announced, along with the American news and documentary nominees, Sept. 22 at the Frederick P. Rose Hall of Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.
The complete list of International Emmy Award news nominees is below:
NEWS:
Al Jazeera English Kuala Lumpur News Hour -- Popular Uprising in Myanmar and Military Crackdown
Al Jazeera English
Qatar
ITV News -- Zimbabwe -- The Tyranny and the Tragedy
ITV News produced by ITN for ITV1
United Kingdom
Jornal Nacional --
TAM Accident
TV Globo
Brazil
Pro TV News -- Any Idea of What Your Kid Is Doing Right Now?
Pro TV
Romania
CURRENT AFFAIRS:
The Fifth Estate -- Cruel Camera
Canadian Broadcasting Corp.
Canada
Hot Line -- Césio 137
TV Globo
Brazil
Peter R. de Vries -- Natalee Holloway
SBS Broadcasting/Endemol Nederland
The Netherlands
Witness -- Red Mosque
Al Jazeera English/Midwinter Productions
Qatar
