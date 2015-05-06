Al Jazeera America CEO Departing Amid Turmoil

Amidst growing turmoil, Al Jazeera America has named Al Anstey as its new CEO, replacing Ehab Al Shihabi, who will depart the company.

The move is effective immediately. Al Shihabi had joined the two-year old network as interim CEO, helping launch it in 2013.

Al Jazeera America has been battling accusations of discrimination towards women and subjecting workers to anti-Semitic remarks, which the company has refuted.

“I’m delighted to be leading Al Jazeera America into the next stage of its development. The United States is a remarkable country, with amazing people across the nation who are looking for in-depth, trusted, and inspiring stories,” said Anstey.

Anstey joined Al Jazeera in 2005 and has held a range of leadership positions with the organization, most recently serving as managing director of Al Jazeera English since 2010.