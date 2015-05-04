Al Jazeera America Comes Out Swinging

Al Jazeera America went on the defensive Monday, refuting reports that the channel had regularly discriminated against women and subjected workers to a steady stream of anti-Semitic remarks.

In a statement Monday, the network said the reports “are false and malicious and are designed to mar the exceptional talent and diversity of its employees and the values that Al Jazeera America upholds.”

According to a report in CNN last week, former Al Jazeera director of media and archive management Matthew Luke filed a $15 million lawsuit against the network, claiming the network pulled female employees off projects and excluded them from meetings. Luke also claimed his supervisor, Osman Mahmud, senior VP of broadcast operations and technology, regularly used anti-Semitic slurs. Luke said he was fired 10 days after complaining to human resources.

