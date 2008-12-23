Al Franken Still Ahead in Minnesota, CNN Says

CNN says Democrat Al Franken is ahead by only 47 votes in the recount of the race for the U.S. Senate seat in Minnesota between the former Saturday Night Live contributor and Republican incumbent Norm Coleman.

That is after almost 3 million votes cast.

Whoever wins, the Senate seat will most likely not be filled anytime soon, with a legal challenge to the recount outcome all but a given.

That means the seat will likely still be open when the new Congress convenes in January.

Franken pulled ahead in the recount last week, at one time by almost 250 votes. He had trailed slightly in the both the initial count and the recount.