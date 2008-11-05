Al Franken Race Too Close To Call

At press time, former Saturday Night Live comedian Al Franken's bid to become a senator from Minnesota was still too close to call, and probably won't be decided for at least a week to 10 days.



Franken, running against incumbent Norm Coleman, was behind by a little over 400 votes, 1,211,643,124 to Coleman’s 1,211,167, according to the Farmington (MN) Independent, which said its returns came from the Minnesota Secretary of State.



That will mean an automatic recount since the margin is far less than the one-half of 1% that would trigger it.



Franken was a writer and not-ready-for-primetime player on the NBC show between 1977 and 1994 (with a five-year hiatus in 1980-85) and is credited with eight impressions, including a couple of real Senators, Paul Tsongas and Paul Simon, as well as fringe presidential candidate Lyndon LaRouche.



He is also a politically knowledgeable critic of the Republican party, most notably in a book, Rush Limbaugh Is a Big Fat Idiot and his stint as an on-air host on liberal radio network, Air America.