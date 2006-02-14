Akimbo Launches PSA Channel

Akimbo TV, which consists of a set-top box connected to the Internet that downloads, stores and plays video content, has created a PSA channel with a click-to-donate feature.

The channel will air public service announcements and other nonprofit programming, with an interactive feature that allows viewers to contribute as they watch.

Already lined up for the channel are the ASPCA and the National Multiple Schlerosis Foundation.

Akimbo has 8,000 on-demand videos and films from suppliers including Animal Planet, BBC, Discovery Channel, Food Network, the Hallmark Channel, HGTV, MLB.com and National Geographic.