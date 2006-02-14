Akimbo Launches PSA Channel
Akimbo TV, which consists of a set-top box connected to the Internet that downloads, stores and plays video content, has created a PSA channel with a click-to-donate feature.
The channel will air public service announcements and other nonprofit programming, with an interactive feature that allows viewers to contribute as they watch.
Already lined up for the channel are the ASPCA and the National Multiple Schlerosis Foundation.
Akimbo has 8,000 on-demand videos and films from suppliers including Animal Planet, BBC, Discovery Channel, Food Network, the Hallmark Channel, HGTV, MLB.com and National Geographic.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.