Akimbo Gets Reveille's Content

Internet video-on-demand firm Akimbo has come to an agreement to offer content from independent production and distribution company Reveille as part of its Akimbo Service. Reveille is an international firm focused on reworking international properties like Ugly Betty and The Office for local audiences.

Akimbo Service is an Internet VOD service available through AT&T’s Homezone as well as through a set-top box manufactured by RCA. Last June, Akimbo raised over $15 million in financing, thanks to Cisco, Blueprint Ventures and AT&T.

The deal adds Reveille-owned content like Meet Mr. Mom to Akimbo’s library, which includes movies provided by Movielink and various TV shows and specials.