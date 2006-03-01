Akimbo Gets Fawlty Programming
Internet TV company Akimbo has snagged the rights to classic BBC Series Fawlty Towers.
The 1975 British show--it only ran a couple handfuls of episodes--starred Python (the comedy trouper not the snake) John Cleese as the passive-agressive proprietor of a small hotel. Cleese's long-suffering in anything-but-silence was a classic.
Akimbo now boasts a library of more than 8,000 shows and films including content from the Hallmark Channel and Cartoon Network.
Akimbo is an Internet-to-TV service that employs a Tivo-like box to store and play the video but strikes content deals directly with distributors.
