Akamai profits up

Akamai Technologies reported $18.1 million in revenue for the second quarter ended June 30, a 151.2% increase from the previous quarter.

Normalized net loss for second quarter 2000, before equity-related non-cash compensation charges and amortization of intangible assets, totaled $43.4 million, or 50 cents per share; that's less than the 57-cent-per-share normalized net loss that research firm First Call had predicted for the quarter, but more than the net loss of $24.2 million, or 32 cents per share, logged in the first quarter.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for second quarter 2000 and first quarter 2000 was, respectively, $243.2 million and $35.4 million, or $2.78 per share and 47 cents per share.