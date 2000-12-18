Akamai Partners Up
Akamai Technologies introduced its MediaPlus family of applications at Streaming Media West last week. The applications are designed to address the needs of customers by tapping into alliances with other suppliers. The first application is for advertising, with Engage and Hitplay Media helping Akamai better serve customers. Applications to be rolled out in first quarter 2001 include authentication, syndication and subscription services.
