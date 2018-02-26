AirTV Tests 'Local Channels DVR' Option for Android TV-Powered Player

AirTV, a subsidiary of Dish Network that’s focused on products for pay TV cord-cutters, has released a “Local Channels DVR” beta for the Android TV-powered AirTV Player that enables users to record shows from over-the-air broadcast TV channels.



The free beta, open to all AirTV Player customers, requires that customers purchase and connect an external storage device to record OTA channels from broadcasters including ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC. That feature adds to Sling TV’s in-app Cloud DVR service. Dish’s Sling TV OTT TV service has been integrated with the AirTV Player, a product that was introduced in January 2017, but a subscription to Sling TV is not required for the Local Channels DVR offering.



The beta for the AirTV Player also includes an integrated DVR menu, with recorded OTA content appearing in the same menu as Sling TV Cloud DVR recordings. AirTV Player users can record one show at a time and set single-episode or series recordings via the menu.



