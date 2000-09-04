Airtime trackers.
Paul Taylor and the Alliance for Better Campaigns are stepping up the pressure on TV stations to provide free airtime for candidates, Taylor says. The alliance this month will announce a new Web site identifying stations in the top 75 markets making a lot of money on political ads but not providing much free airtime or coverage. The alliance will launch the Web site with ads in The New York Times, Roll Call and Broadcasting & Cable.
