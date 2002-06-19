Airtime bill delayed
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) won't be introducing his free airtime bill Wednesday.
Instead, he will unveil an outline of the legislation, which will be introduced
later.
McCain's staff has been busy with other issues related to campaign-finance
reform, and it didn't get the bill done in time for Wednesday's press conference
with the Alliance for Better Campaigns, sources said.
