Air regulations hamper crash coverage

Post-Sept. 11 restrictions on the flights of TV-news helicopters kept New

York's many local- and network-news choppers far away from Monday's tragic

American Airlines Airbus crash in Queens.

Because of the restrictions -- which keep the choppers away from major

metropolitan areas and airports -- networks and stations were able at first to

provide only distant views of billowing smoke along Queens' Rockaway Beach

before reporters and crews were able to provide dramatic footage from the crash

site.

Networks and local stations pre-empted regular programming to cover the

crash, with cable-news networks predictably providing wall-to-wall coverage.

All six English-language and both Spanish-language stations in New York

pre-empted regular programming to cover the tragedy, which quickly raised

questions of continuing terrorism.

Networks and local stations reported that some reporters and crews were

slowed considerably by temporary tunnel and bridge closures.

Interest in the crash among New York's Hispanic community was strong, as the

plane was headed toward the Dominican Republic.

Diana Diaz, communications director for Univision

Communications Inc.'s WXTV(TV) New York, said her station would produce a

Spanish-language public-service announcement, coordinated with the local

Dominican Council, to provide phone numbers for Americans and Dominicans to call

for information regarding family members.