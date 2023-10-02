‘Air Bud’ Film Franchise Moves to Disney Plus

The Air Bud movie franchise shifted to Disney Plus October 1. There are five movies, starring a golden retriever who happens to be pretty good at basketball, then football, soccer, baseball and volleyball. It is the first time all are together on Disney Plus.

Flagship film Air Bud came out in 1997. While struggling to make the basketball team, a shy student named Josh meets a stray golden retriever named Buddy with amazing basketball skills. Together they help take their school's team to the state finals.

Air Bud: Golden Receiver came out a year later and sees Buddy give football a shot. When his teenage owner reluctantly becomes the school's quarterback, Buddy joins the team. The state championship is within sight, but then a couple sinister Russian circus owners dognap Buddy.

Air Bud: World Pup came out in 2000 and sees Buddy and teen owner Josh compete for the state soccer championship.

Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch was released in 2002. Buddy plays baseball, but gets sidetracked when his puppies begin disappearing from their new homes.

Air Bud: Spikes Back arrived in 2003, and sees Buddy getting the hang of beach volleyball.

Kevin Zegers played Josh in the movies.