AIMS Adds Grupo Globo, Fuyoh Video

Brazil's Grupo Globo and Japan's Fuyoh Video Industry Co. are the two latest members of the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), a coalition of media and broadcast industry suppliers working on open standards and interoperability for the industry’s transition to IP.

Media group Grupo Globo produces and distributes TV, news, film and online content in Brazil, and broadcasts five of its own networks there. Fuyoh Video designs and manufactures broadcasting video equipment for commercial TV, and specializes in digital HD/SD equipment.

Related: AIMS Adds Barella, Warman to Board

“Establishing IP standards has to be a global effort, which is why we're so pleased to welcome Grupo Globo and Fuyoh Video into the AIMS family,” said Michael Cronk, chair of the AIMS board. “Grupo Globo has significant influence not only in Brazil, but also throughout Latin America. Whenever a broadcaster of Grupo Globo’s stature joins AIMS, it sends a message of strong support for a standards-based approach to IP interoperability.

“At the same time, it’s gratifying to see another Japanese company join our ranks on the heels of launching the AIMS Japan group. AIMS is honored to count Grupo Globo and Fuyoh Video among its members and looks forward to their contributions.”