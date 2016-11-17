AIMS Adds Japan Subgroup

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) — the coalition of media and broadcast industry suppliers collaborating on open standards and interoperability for the industry’s transition to IP — has announced the addition of a Japanese subgroup, to help with marketing activities in that market.

To start spreading awareness of AIMS’ objectives in Japan, the group has 15 companies attending this week’s Inter BEE 2016 event in Tokyo, including Harmonic, Imagine Communications, Panasonic, Sony and Toshiba.

“Japan is home to key vendors and customers that contribute to the IP transition effort, so naturally AIMS wants to be as effective as we can in communicating with those important stakeholders,” said AIMS board chair Michael Cronk, in a statement. “We recognize that our marketing will be more effective in Japan if it is conducted in the Japanese language and targeted at events and activities that draw Japanese broadcasters.

“We have a strong message for a common set of IP interoperability standards and specifications. The formation of a Japan subgroup is one step towards ensuring that our message reaches a global audience."

The Japanese subgroup will work with the AIMS marketing working group to help decide how best to reach the Japanese broadcast market, with AIMS members at Inter BEE 2016 conducting interviews with local publications and hosting webinars on the topic of IP. Cronk and Panasonic’s Ted Miyazawa, chair of the AIMS Japan subgroup, will participate in an Inter BEE panel discussion the methods of live IP transmission on Nov. 18.