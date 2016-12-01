AIMS Adds Barella, Warman to Board

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS)—a coalition of media and broadcast industry suppliers collaborating on open standards and interoperability for the industry’s transition to IP—has elected two new members to its board of directors.

Scott Barella, CTO for Utah Scientific, has been working as deputy chairman of the AIMS Technical Working Group since January and has been part of the broadcast industry since 1977. Andy Warman, director of production and playout strategy and market development at Harmonic, previously spent 11 years with Harris Broadcast (Imagine Communications) and will continue serving as the AIMS Marketing Working Group chair.

“Several existing standards bodies and other groups are working hard to create technical recommendations, standards, and architectures around IP signal transport. At AIMS, our role is to support those organizations by encouraging adoption of their work and cultivating IP interoperability,” said Michael Cronk, AIMS board chair. “Like all of our members, Scott and Andy are passionate about this effort because they believe that the only way to make progress is by working together. Clearly our members are confident that these two will bring that passion to their roles on the board.”

AIMS’ existing board members Cronk, deputy board chair Steve Reynolds and CFO Andreas Hilmer were re-elected to their positions.