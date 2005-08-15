Ailes Fills One of Lachlan’s Shoes

Fox News Channel Chairman Roger Ailes took on the additional job of running Fox's TV station group.

Ailes was named chairman of Fox Television Stations, one of the jobs held by News Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch's son, Lachlan, who resigned two weeks ago.

Ailes’ new portfolio includes the 25 Fox stations, nine UPN affiliates, one indepent station, and Twentieth Television, producer of first-run syndicated programming and distributor of off-network programming.

Station group CEO Jack Abernethy – a former Fox News exec – will report to Ailes.

Ailes will report to both Rupert Murdoch and News Corp. President and COO Peter Chernin.