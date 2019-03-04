Ahuja Tapped to be CFO of Disney Television

Ravi Ahuja, currently chief financial officer for the Fox Networks Group, will become president, business operations and chief financial officer of Walt Disney Television after The Walt Disney Co.’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox completed.

Peter Rice, now CEO of Fox Networks Group, will become chairman of Walt Disney Co., it was previously announced.

Ahuja will report to Rice and the Walt Disney Co.’s CFO Christine McCarthy. He will join a number of Fox executives who will have big jobs at Disney follow the deal being closed, including Rice, Gary Knell, chairman National Geographic Partners, John Landgraf, chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions and Dana Walden, chairman Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment.

Robert Langer, the current CFO at Disney/ABC Television, will become executive VP, finance and planning for The Walt Disney Co. He will report to McCarthy.

Before becoming CFO, Ahuja wsa executive VP of business operations and development at Fox Networks Group. Prior to joining Fox, he was with Virgin Entertainment group and McKinsey & Co.