Knell Named President, CEO Of National Geographic Partners

National Geographic Partners, a joint venture between 21st Century Fox and the National Geographic Society, named Gary Knell as president and CEO of National Geographic Partners.

Knell, who has been president and CEO of the National Geographic Society since 2014, succeeds Declan Moore, who is leaving the company.

In his new role as CEO of National Geographic Partners, effective March 1, Knell will oversee all of National Geographic’s global storytelling assets, including the television, magazine, print and digital operations, licensing and travel expeditions

The National Geographic Channel is one of the assets 21st Century Fox has agreed to sell to the Walt Disney Co.

“Declan has been a tremendous champion of National Geographic, and his steady leadership in the founding of National Geographic Partners has created a foundation for it to thrive as one of the world’s most iconic media brands for years to come,” said Peter Rice, president of 21st Century Fox. “Gary is ideally situated to build on that momentum. Nobody understands National Geographic better than Gary, and his breadth of media experience, strategic mindset and global perspective make him the perfect leader of the organization at this exciting time of transformation.”