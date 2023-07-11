Ahoy For the Holidays: Hallmark Channel Takes To The Seas With Christmas Cruise

Hallmark Channel is taking the holiday season to the high seas by christening a Christmas Cruise.

Those on board will be able to take photos with stars from Hallmark films, taste Hallmark Channel wine, decorate cookies, take part in a Christmas tree lighting and watch an exclusive premiere of Countdown to Christmas. There will also be an ugly holiday sweater contest.

The ship, the Norwegian Gem, leaves from Miami on Nov. 5, 2024, docks in Nassau and returns to Miami Nov. 9. Cabins range from $950 to $4.500 for double occupancy.

“We hear time and time again that people want to immerse themselves in the world of Hallmark Channel Christmas movies and this venture is sure to bring our brand to life in a new, captivating way,” said Hallmark Media’s VP of Consumer Products, Natalie Vandergast. “We are delighted to count down to Christmas 2024 aboard an adventure that will allow our stars and enthusiastic fanbase alike to create everlasting memories together at sea.”

Hallmark is producing the cruise with Sixthman, which creates immersive festivals.

“From sugar plums to reindeers, ornaments to caroling and so much more. Loyal fans will celebrate timeless Hallmark Channel Christmas traditions and create new ones with their families, a ship full of Hallmarkies, and Hallmark Channel’s holiday stars,” said Jeff Cuellar, VP of events, marketing & community at Sixthman. “Leave your puffy jacket and grab your Christmas spirit and passion for Hallmark Channel Christmas movies as we set sail on the most heartwarming, holly jolly experience on the high seas.”

Fans can sign up for pre-sales immediately. Cabins will go on sale to the general pubic on July 21.