Ahn Named Distribution President at Scripps Nets

Henry Ahn was named president, content distribution & marketing at Scripps Networks Interactive.

Ahn, who had been executive VP, will oversee all aspects of distribution with both traditional linear partners as well as other businesses seeking high-quality digital content.

Ahn, who joined Scripps Networks Interactive from NBCUniversal in 2011, reports to Steve Gigliotti, chief revenue officer of Scripps.

“Henry is one of the most outstanding executives working in the content distribution space today,” said Gigliotti. “His knowledge and resolve have been essential to the successful renegotiation of major distribution contracts with key cable and satellite platforms, and he has been instrumental in ensuring that our brands have become must-haves among emerging non-traditional distribution services.”