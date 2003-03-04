Agenda set for Seattle hearing

Federal Communications Commission members Michael Copps and Jonathan

Adelstein have set the agenda for their field hearing on media ownership March 7

in Seattle.

The hearing, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the University of Washington, will

comprise three panels: the impact on news; the impact on music and

entertainment; and the impact on localsim.

Panelists will come from the Pacific Northwest.

Following the panels, the general public will also have an opportunity to

make comments. The public can also file comments online at the commission's Web

site (www.fcc.gov).