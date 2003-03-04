Agenda set for Seattle hearing
Federal Communications Commission members Michael Copps and Jonathan
Adelstein have set the agenda for their field hearing on media ownership March 7
in Seattle.
The hearing, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the University of Washington, will
comprise three panels: the impact on news; the impact on music and
entertainment; and the impact on localsim.
Panelists will come from the Pacific Northwest.
Following the panels, the general public will also have an opportunity to
make comments. The public can also file comments online at the commission's Web
site (www.fcc.gov).
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.