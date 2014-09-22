Agenda Set for Hispanic Television Summit on Oct. 2

At the 12th Annual Hispanic Television Summit, key topics will focus on sports, millennials, social responsibility and storytelling. The agenda reflects the general market’s cross-over participation and a shift for Hispanic advertising.

The annual conference, geared toward those in the business of TV and video intended for Hispanic audiences, is presented by Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News magazines. Around 500 industry executives, including those from advertising, programming, production, brand sponsors, digital TV and marketing, will assemble at the Marriott Marquis in New York City on Thursday, Oct. 2.

The agenda includes panel discussions, keynote interviews and special presentations, on the following five topics: advertising, programming, sports rights, marketing and distribution.

“The general market has taken note of the Hispanic TV business, which is why we have more speakers from the general market this year and expect more first-time registrants from the general market as well,” said Louis Hillelson, VP and group publisher of Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News. “The agenda is ideally suited to provide valuable insights for the newcomer, as well as those seasoned in the Hispanic TV business and is a must-attend event for both.”

Monica Gadsby, CEO, SMG Multicultural & Latin America, will open the conference by sharing her perspective on the business’ direction in a keynote address. The closing keynote will be a conversation with Lynda Lopez, executive producer of NUVOtv’s soccer reality series Los Jets, and Paul Cuadros, who plays the head coach.

DISH and Major League Soccer will be awarded for their leadership in Hispanic television during a lunchtime ceremony.

For the full agenda, click here.