The Business of Live Television Summit Agenda Unveiled

9:35 a.m.-9:40 a.m.—Opening Remarks: Louis Hillelson, VP/Group Publisher,Broadcasting & CableandMultichannel News

9:40 a.m.-10:05 a.m.—Keynote: Don Roy King, Director,Saturday Night Live

Moderator: Kent Gibbons, Executive Editor, Multichannel News

10:05 a.m.-10:50 a.m.—The Value of Live TV

From sports to award shows to newscasts and special events, the emphasis on live programming across the TV landscape is clear. This panel of stakeholders in real-time viewing zeroes in on why live viewership is crucial to networks’ and brands’ business strategies and how to keep the live viewing opportunities coming.

Leonard Asper, CEO, Anthem Media Group

Dave Campanelli, SVP, Director of National Broadcast, Horizon Media

Peter Katsingris, Vice President, Media Analytics, Nielsen

Bob Morgan, Manager of Public Solutions, Facebook

Moderator: Jon Lafayette, Business Editor, Broadcasting & Cable

11:05 a.m.-11:30 a.m.—Chris Licht, VP of Programming, CBS News, Executive Producer, CBS THIS MORNING

Moderator: Melissa Grego, Editor-in-Chief, Broadcasting & Cable

11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.—Streaming Live Productions Online

As bandwidth has increased, so has the ability to provide streaming coverage of live events online. We are seeing an explosion of live streaming possibilities, from Discovery’s online coverage of Felix Baumgartner’s space jump on YouTube to NBC’s record-breaking Olympic streaming coverage. But how is the technology and production demands for producing live events for online different than live production on TV? This panel will look at how media companies are adapting to this growing trend.

Eric Black, VP, Technology, NBC Sports Group

Clark Pierce, Senior Vice President, Mobile and Advanced Platforms, FOX Sports

Chris Wagner, Executive Vice President & Co-founder, NeuLion

Moderator: Tom Butts, Editor-in-Chief, TV Technology

1:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m.—Keynote: Stephen Espinoza, EVP, General Manager, Showtime Sports and Event Programming, Showtime Networks, Inc.

Moderator: Tom Umstead, Programming Editor, Multimedia Editor, Multichannel.com

2:00 p.m.-2:30 p.m.—Social TV Case Study: Twitter and USTA Play Doubles

Nothing drives the social conversation more than a live TV event. And nothing enhances the live TV viewing experience more than social platforms. What does this experience look like, how are rights holders monetizing and what work is involved to pull it all off? Join this session to see how the USTA and Twitter partnered to bring sports fans an amazing US Open experience, and drive incremental revenue and distribution of videos and photos from @USOpen

Nicole Jeter West, Senior Director, Ticketing and Digital Strategy, United States Tennis Association

Mike Park, Product & Content Partnerships, Twitter Amplify

Moderator: Dade Hayes, Executive Editor, Broadcasting & Cable

2:30 p.m.-2:55 p.m.—Andy Cohen, Host and Executive Producer, Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live”

Moderator, Mark Robichaux, Multichannel News

2:55 p.m.-3:40 p.m.—Technology Trends in Live Production Environments

This panel will look at the latest trends in technology that help broadcasters and producers optimize the quality and reliability of their live productions. We’ll examine several different markets for live production, including sports and entertainment and what distinguishes those markets from each other. We’ll look at the latest technologies, including the increasing popularity of bonded cellular systems and new developments in multiplatform delivery, as well as new audio and imaging technologies, including slo-mo and 4K/UHD.

Jason Cohen, Director of Sports Production, HBO

Efi Dilmoni, Broadcast Technology Consultant, Orad

Larry Estrin, Director, Clear-Com Global Rental Group

John Hamlin, Senior VP of Music Events & Talent, CMT

James Stellpflug, VP, Sports Products—Americas, EVS

Moderator: Tom Butts, Editor-in-Chief, TV Technology

