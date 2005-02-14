Agency Enters Programming Biz

Ad buyer Initiative Media is pushing into the programming business, tapping former ABC executive Alan Cohen to head a new division.

Cohen was named executive vice president and managing partner of Initiative Innovations, which will be based in Initiative’s Los Angeles office.

Cohen’s new projects will include product placement, marrying ad clients and producers to bring programs to networks with sponsors intact, and exploiting new TV platforms, like video on demand.

Cohen is best known for his run at ABC, including serving as executive vice president, marketing, advertising and promotion, for the ABC Entertainment Group.

Most recently, he was president of marketing for 20th Century Fox Films