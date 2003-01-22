Ageism case tossed
Several of Hollywood's major employers of writers won a legal victory in a
Los Angeles trial court Tuesday when a judge ruled that more than 150 writers
could not continue their class-action age-discrimination claim against networks,
studios and talent agencies.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charles McCoy said the writers may refile
their claims individually, which will make it far more difficult for the
plaintiffs.
The writers sued as a group, originally in federal court, contending that
writers over the age of 40 were routinely being replaced by younger scribes.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.