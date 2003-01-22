Ageism case tossed

Several of Hollywood's major employers of writers won a legal victory in a

Los Angeles trial court Tuesday when a judge ruled that more than 150 writers

could not continue their class-action age-discrimination claim against networks,

studios and talent agencies.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charles McCoy said the writers may refile

their claims individually, which will make it far more difficult for the

plaintiffs.

The writers sued as a group, originally in federal court, contending that

writers over the age of 40 were routinely being replaced by younger scribes.