AGBO Names Makes Three Senior Executive Hires

Entertainment company Agbo, founded by Anthony and Joe Russo and producer Mike Larocca, said it hired three new senior executives.

Scott Nemes was named president of television. He was most recently executive VP of Creative Acquisitions and International Development for Universal Studio Group.

Marian Koltai-Levine joins as president of marketing and communications.She joins AGBO after a 13-year tenure at Rogers & Cowan/PMK, where she was president of film content and marketing.

Rik Toulon was appointed general counsel. Previously he was executive VP and General Counsel.for CBS Films.

Also: Russo Brothers’ AGBO Sells $400 Million Stake to Nexo

“This trio of talent will build the next foundation of AGBO’s expansion and successes. Each, in his or her own right, would be a tremendous addition to our team. The three, together, represent a powerful force for change and growth,” said Larocca and AGBO President of Creative Angela Russo-Otstot.

AGBO’s upcoming slate includes The Gray Man (Netflix) and Extraction 2 (Netflix); Citadel (Amazon Prime Studios); as well as Electric State and the recently released indie film Everything, Everywhere, All At Once. ■