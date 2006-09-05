Agassi's a Winner for CBS

Andre Agassi’s loss was CBS’s gain, as the retiring tennis star’s final professional match Sunday gave the network its best metered marketing rating for the U.S. Open’s first Sunday in 16 years.

Agassi’s loss to Benjamin Becker, after which the American star gave an emotional retirement speech, earned a 3.0 rating/8 share in the metered markets. That number was up 30% from last year and the highest for a first Sunday in the two-week tournament since a 4.5/14 in 1990.

The event has also been good for cable carrier USA Network, which saw a 57% bump in ratings for the first four days of its coverage over last year. That number was also buoyed by Agassi, as his Thursday night win in the second round matched the network’s highest rating in four years.

The question now is how ratings will hold up for the rest of the event with American stars such as Agassi and Serena Williams (who lost Monday) already out of the event.