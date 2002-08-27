Agassi partners with Tennis Channel
The Tennis Channel has recruited tennis star Andre Agassi as a spokesman and
investor for the start-up cable network. Agassi joins follow star Pete Sampras,
an original network investor, in working for the channel.
In return, Tennis will aid Agassi in promoting his Andre Agassi Charitable
Foundation, which provides athletic opportunities for at-risk children.
Tennis also unveiled one of its first advertisers Tuesday, a multiyear deal
with Wilson Racquet Sports that includes traditional spots and programming
tie-ins. Wilson will also lend its promotional and sales forces to give
marketing support to Tennis' launch, slated for later this year.
And the network unveiled a string of new programming Tuesday, including
its first original series, No Strings, a look at the off-court lives of
tennis stars. The first episode will profile network posterboy Sampras.
Tennis has signed up TV rights for eight upcoming tournaments, including
three Women's Tennis Association events. Among the new tournaments coming to the
network are the WTA Family Circle Cup and the U.S. Men's Clay Court
Championships.
The network also acquired rights to air World Team Tennis Pro League
matches, as well as WTT library footage and programs on the WTT season and
draft. The WTT is a league of nine teams that feature current and former pro
tennis stars.
