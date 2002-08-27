Agassi partners with Tennis Channel

The Tennis Channel has recruited tennis star Andre Agassi as a spokesman and

investor for the start-up cable network. Agassi joins follow star Pete Sampras,

an original network investor, in working for the channel.

In return, Tennis will aid Agassi in promoting his Andre Agassi Charitable

Foundation, which provides athletic opportunities for at-risk children.

Tennis also unveiled one of its first advertisers Tuesday, a multiyear deal

with Wilson Racquet Sports that includes traditional spots and programming

tie-ins. Wilson will also lend its promotional and sales forces to give

marketing support to Tennis' launch, slated for later this year.

And the network unveiled a string of new programming Tuesday, including

its first original series, No Strings, a look at the off-court lives of

tennis stars. The first episode will profile network posterboy Sampras.

Tennis has signed up TV rights for eight upcoming tournaments, including

three Women's Tennis Association events. Among the new tournaments coming to the

network are the WTA Family Circle Cup and the U.S. Men's Clay Court

Championships.

The network also acquired rights to air World Team Tennis Pro League

matches, as well as WTT library footage and programs on the WTT season and

draft. The WTT is a league of nine teams that feature current and former pro

tennis stars.