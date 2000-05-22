AFTRAs Los Angeles chapter wants work rules that allow airborne radio and TV reporters to reject assignments without fear of recrimination, if they are worried about safety.
Weeks before the crash of a KTTV-TV helicopter in which two people were injured, AFTRA says, it sent a letter to corporate parent FOX, expressing concern about the station's helicopter operator. FOX, however, said an independent audit found no such problems. That crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.
