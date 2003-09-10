AFTRA: We won’t boycott WFSB

The American Federation of Radio and Television Artists changed its mind

about boycotting a WFSB(TV) Hartford, Conn.-sponsored charity golf tournament Tuesday,

AFTRA said, after talking with the head of the kids' camp that benefits from the

event.

The on-air talent union had directed its members to refrain from

participating in the tournament to protest the station’s final offer in ongoing

bargaining.

But AFTRA’s New England director, Tom Higgins, said Kids Camp president

Reggie Hales made a convincing entreaty on behalf of the facility, which serves

underprivileged children.

Prior to AFTRA’s 11th-hour change of mind, the station told those

on-air staffers who were scheduled to work during the tournament that they were

obligated contractually to work regardless of the union’s position.

AFTRA said it plans to protest that directive with the National Labor

Relations Board as an infringement on their bargaining rights, although it

advised its members to comply.

The station denied the union’s contention and said the message was simply a

reminder of the obligations of some of the staffers.

But while the last-minute changes may not have dramatically affected

attendance or fund-raising positively or negatively, sources at the tournament

said one of the biggest names scheduled to attend, Entertainment

Tonight's Bob Goen, had shown up for the event but left prior to AFTRA

changing its mind.

AFTRA said it had no official contact with Goen, and executives at

ET could not be reached.