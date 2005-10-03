AFTRA Warns of Dues Scam

The American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA) is warning members about a dues scam.

According to the union, which represents 70,000 entertainers, journalists and others, a company calling itself Fisch Industries Global has been asking members to send it money to be applied to initiation fees and union dues.

It's a scam. No such relationship exists, says AFTRA, which wants anyone contacted by the outfit, or anyone other outside entity soliciting money in its name, to get in touch with the New York or L.A. offices.

AFTRA has no outside entities collecting money for it.