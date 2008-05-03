AFTRA Unit OKs Pact

As expected, the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA) overwhelmingly approved its agreement with the studios and networks on a new contract last week covering shows including Deal or No Deal, American Idol, Survivor, Late Show With David Letterman and The Oprah Winfrey Show. The pact expires Nov. 15, 2010.

The so-called Network Television Code covers all on- and off-camera talent for syndicated dramas, daytime serials, game shows, talk shows, variety and musical programs, news, sports, reality shows and promotional announcements.

Next up are sitcoms and dramas covered by AFTRA. Negotiations on a new contract for actors and all on- and off-camera talent on those shows are slated to begin May 5. The current contract expires June 30.