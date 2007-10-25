AFTRA Slams Media Ownership Timetable

Media-consolidation foes continued Thursday to pile on Federal Communications Commission chairman Kevin Martin for attempting to bring the media-ownership-rule review to a close by year's end.

The American Federation of Television and Radio Artists said Thursday that more than 2,000 of its members sent e-mails to legislators asking them to "stop the FCC from fast-tracking the relaxation of media-ownership regulations."

The e-mail effort began last week after B&C and others reported that Martin had proposed a timetable leading to vote on a revise of the rules.