AFTRA Salutes 'Guiding Light'

The American Federation of Television & Radio Artists gave a shout-out Friday to Guiding Light as it aired for the last time on CBS after 72 years on both radio and then TV.

"This ground-breaking program has provided steady employment, wages and benefits for thousands of AFTRA performers and other union members working in the entertainment and media industries," said the union in a statement.