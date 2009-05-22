AFTRA, SAG Approve New, Three-Year Contract For TV, Radio Commercials

As expected, members of the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and Screen Actors Guild have overwhelmingly approved a new, three-year contract for work in TV and radio commercials.

According to the unions, over 93% of the 132,000 members receiving ballots voted to accept the deal, which they figure will boost their earnings by $108 million, almost a quarter of that in increased contributions to pensions and health insurance.

The contract is retroactive to April 1, when the new contract deal was struck, and extends through March 30, 2012. In addition to the pay raise and contribution increase, the contract's other highlights include:

--For product made for the Internet or new media, 1.3 times the minimum session fee for eight week's use; 3.5 times the minimum for one year's use.

--Five new covered jobs for commercial extras.