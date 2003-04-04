AFTRA to represent WSNS
On-air staffers at NBC-owned Chicago Telemundo Communications Group Inc. station WSNS(TV) have elected
the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists as their bargaining
representative.
The vote was 6-3, with one additional challenged vote.
AFTRA, the station and its owners had been haggling over union recognition
for the better part of one year, following NBC/General Electric Co.'s takeover of
Telemundo's network and station group and the announced melding of NBC's WMAQ-TV
Chicago and WSNS.
The union wanted recognition as a bargaining unit based on petitions signed
unanimously by eligible WSNS employees, but NBC held out for the National Labor Relations Bureau-supervised election, despite AFTRA-recruited pressure from local political
and religious leaders and even the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.
Following the election, NBC -- which indicated no intention to challenge it --
said, "We look forward to working closely with the entire team of employees in
making Telemundo the network of choice for our Spanish-speaking audience and our
advertisers."
