AFTRA to represent WSNS

On-air staffers at NBC-owned Chicago Telemundo Communications Group Inc. station WSNS(TV) have elected

the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists as their bargaining

representative.

The vote was 6-3, with one additional challenged vote.

AFTRA, the station and its owners had been haggling over union recognition

for the better part of one year, following NBC/General Electric Co.'s takeover of

Telemundo's network and station group and the announced melding of NBC's WMAQ-TV

Chicago and WSNS.

The union wanted recognition as a bargaining unit based on petitions signed

unanimously by eligible WSNS employees, but NBC held out for the National Labor Relations Bureau-supervised election, despite AFTRA-recruited pressure from local political

and religious leaders and even the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

Following the election, NBC -- which indicated no intention to challenge it --

said, "We look forward to working closely with the entire team of employees in

making Telemundo the network of choice for our Spanish-speaking audience and our

advertisers."