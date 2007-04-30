AFTRA Names New National President

Roberta Reardon will become national president of the American Federation of Television & Radio Artists, filling out the term of John Connolly, who resigned in March to head Actors Equity.

She has been New York President since June 2003.

Bob Edwards, ex of NPR and currently with XM Satellite Radio had been named acting president and was expected to fill out the term, but told AFTRA that his work commitments on two radio shows made that impossible, though he continues as First Vice President.

AFTRA represents 70,000 actors, newscasters, announcers performers and others in TV, radio, commercials, and new media.