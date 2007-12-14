AFTRA Hopes to Continue Negotiating Alongside SAG

The American Federation of Television and Radio Artists told members it still hopes to negotiate contract terms alongside the Screen Actors Guild despite SAG’s initial steps to end the “Phase One” agreement under which the sides have negotiated separate but identical deals since 1981.

In its e-mail, AFTRA said it “has nonetheless recommended to SAG that we work together in the development of proposals, information sharing and coordination of efforts for the greater good of working performers throughout the industry.”

The e-mail, from national president Roberta Reardon and national executive director Kim Roberts Hedgpeth, noted that the two unions will meet in coming weeks “to determine the best way to proceed, should SAG wish to do so.”

Reportedly among reasons for the issues between AFTRA and SAG is the actors’ guild’s concern over AFTRA’s basic-cable contracts.

AFTRA also backed the Directors Guild of America’s announcement Thursday that it may be willing to open early talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers in January.

“We are encouraged by today's announcement by the Directors Guild of America, and are hopeful that successful negotiations by our sister union will serve to facilitate fair and equitable resolution of current and future negotiations for all entertainment-industry unions,” AFTRA told its members.