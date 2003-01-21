AFTRA honors 60 Minutes
The American Federation of Television and Radio Artists will honor TV newsmagazine pioneer 60 Minutes with a lifetime achievement award for its
creator and awards for its correspondents, as well.
AFTRA will present its first "AFTRA Lifetime Achievement Award" to legendary
newsman and 60 Minutes creator Don Hewitt May 12, at the
Waldorf-Astoria in New York.
All of the 60 Minutes correspondents will receive "AFTRA Excellence in
Broadcasting" awards.
The awards dinner will benefit the nonprofit AFTRA Foundation and the
AFTRA/Heller Memorial Foundation, a scholarship fund for AFTRA members and their
families.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.