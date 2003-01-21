AFTRA honors 60 Minutes

The American Federation of Television and Radio Artists will honor TV newsmagazine pioneer 60 Minutes with a lifetime achievement award for its

creator and awards for its correspondents, as well.

AFTRA will present its first "AFTRA Lifetime Achievement Award" to legendary

newsman and 60 Minutes creator Don Hewitt May 12, at the

Waldorf-Astoria in New York.

All of the 60 Minutes correspondents will receive "AFTRA Excellence in

Broadcasting" awards.

The awards dinner will benefit the nonprofit AFTRA Foundation and the

AFTRA/Heller Memorial Foundation, a scholarship fund for AFTRA members and their

families.