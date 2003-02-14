AFTRA calls for election in Chicago

The American Federation of Television and Radio Artists -- which is trying to

become the bargaining agent for NBC's Chicago Telemundo Communications Group

Inc. station, WSNS(TV) -- has asked the National Labor Relations Board to

oversee an election.

AFTRA said if it is designated by the election as the bargaining authority

for Telemundo employees, those workers will join the unit already representing

employees of NBC's WMAQ-TV Chicago.

The group added that it is ready to proceed with the election procedures

barring any legal challenges from NBC, which appear unlikely.

AFTRA has gotten resolutions and letters of support from community leaders

and, only this month, the Chicago City Council, but NBC has said it would not

recognize the union unless it was voted in under an NLRB-sanctioned

election.

"We have said all along that we respect our employees' right to choose union

representation," NBC said Thursday. "We are pleased that AFTRA has finally

agreed to go through the established legal process. Had they filed this petition

eight months ago, this would have all been resolved."